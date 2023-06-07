Local man arrested for attempted sexual exploitation of child

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Michael A Nelson, of Rock Springs has been arrested on one count for Attempted Sexual Exploitation of Children (Inducing Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct), a felony, this past May.

Around May 3, 2023, Rock Springs Police Department Detective Jones used a department approved undercover (UC) account on Facebook to send a friend request to Michael A. Nelson. Nelson ultimately added the UC account and then proceeded to seduce and speak with the “15 year old” girl. It was discovered that Nelson was 24 years old at this point of contact.

While engaging with the “girl”, Nelson asked to see pictures, which resulted in the exchange of Snapchat accounts and eventually pictures.

In conversation, Nelson proceeded to tell the “girl” that he has a very high sex drive and “is always down”, while also noting, “if it happens, it happens”. During this conversation, Nelson admitted to having sexual intercourse with a 15 year old girl at the age of 21. Furthermore, Nelson asked the “girl” if she wanted to have sexual intercourse in his Jeep so he could “kiss her, make out with her, and then rail the ‘f’ out of her and make her scream”. It is also noted within the affidavit that Nelson had other sexual acts planned with the “girl” as well.

Nelson and the “girl” made plans to meet up at the parking lot located across from Broadway Burger in Rock Springs. Detective Jones visualized the Jeep Nelson was speaking of earlier in their conversations, pull into the Iron Cowboy Parking Lot.

Nelson then proceeded to tell the “girl” he was “here”. It was at this point when officers arrested Nelson. During the search, officers discovered an unopened condom in Nelson’s right front pocket.

A trial has been set for September 11, 2023 in the Third Judicial District Court in front of the Honorable Judge Richard Lavery.