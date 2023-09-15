Natrona County Sheriff’s looking for wanted man; Public assistance requested

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Austen Bagner, he’s currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.

Austen Bagner is described as a 30-year-old white male, approximately 5’11 tall and 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

On September 14th Bagner checked out of Casper Reentry Center (CRC) and told CRC staff he was going to seek employment. He failed to return on September 14th at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Bagner was sentenced to CRC for probation revocation on an original charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Austen Bagner please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282, or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming online at crime-stoppers.com.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit. Casper Reentry Center is a private correctional facility operated by Geo Group. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office does not have any operational or management control of CRC. If crimes are committed at or from CRC, the legal jurisdiction for investigating those crimes falls within the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.