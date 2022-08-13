Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigating double-homicide

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a double-homicide that occurred on August 9th, 2022. An NCSO public safety notification issued on August 10, 2022 regarding the person of interest, Luke Thomas Young, has been canceled. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public.

In the late evening hours of Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 20-26 in Natrona County, Wyoming. Upon arrival, deputies located two deceased individuals.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team quickly began a widespread search of the area to locate the person of interest 26-year-old Luke Thomas Young. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators worked tirelessly through the night processing evidence and securing the scene.

The search for Young continued into the mid-afternoon hours of Wednesday, August 10. At approximately 2:15 pm, a citizen reported suspicious activity of an individual matching Young’s description. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located Young in the area of 7 Mile Road and 6 WN Road. Young was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office for questioning by investigators related to the double-homicide investigation. Young remains in custody at the Natrona County Detention Center on a felony warrant for Escape from Official Detention while our investigation continues.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victims. Our Victim Services Coordinator is working closely with the victims’ families to ensure that they have the resources needed during this extremely difficult time. While the person of interest wanted for questioning in this investigation has been located, this tragic incident is still considered to be an active investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.

“This is an absolute senseless and tragic crime,” said Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin. “We are focusing our efforts on conducting a thorough investigation and providing the victim’s families the resources they need so that they can begin to grieve the loss of their loved ones.” The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates our citizen’s vigilance, and we thank those who made efforts in reporting valuable information to 9-1-1 dispatchers and our Investigations Division.

Anyone who believes they have information that may assist this investigation is encouraged to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.