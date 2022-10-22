Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jacob Hair who is currently wanted for felony Escape from Official Detention.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Jacob Hair is described as a 30-year-old white male, approximately 6’0” tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of a star on both sides of his neck and numerous tattoos on both arms. Hair was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). He failed to return on October 20 at 3 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. Hair was originally convicted of burglary.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jacob Hair please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282. If you locate Hair, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 or the Sheriff’s Office. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation is eligible for a cash reward.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.