Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeking information

Elijah Dobbins – Photo from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of a wanted person, Elijah Dobbins.

Dobbins has an active felony warrant for multiple violent felony charges including aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation.

Dobbins is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 5’7” tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He has a scar on the left side of his chin and jaw.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Elijah Dobbins please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282 or make a report through the dispatch center. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at www.crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.