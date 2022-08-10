Person of interest has been located

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public.

We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and our Investigations Division. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.