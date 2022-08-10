PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT: Active investigation on HWY 20-26 in Natrona County

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — According to a press release and Facebook post from Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, “There is currently an active double-homicide investigation on HWY 20-26 in Natrona County, Wyoming.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The below individual, Luke Thomas Young, is a person of interest in this investigation, and may be considered armed and dangerous. Young also has outstanding warrants.

We are asking the public to please call 9-1-1 if you see Young. DO NOT APPROACH. Young was last seen in the area of Ten Mile Road and HWY 20-26 and is believed to be traveling on foot. Please take extra precautions in securing your home and DO NOT pick up hitchhikers. If you see this individual, do not approach and immediately CALL 9-1-1.

Luke Thomas Young is described as a 26-year-old white male with short brown/sandy hair, no facial hair, approximately 5’9” tall and weighing 195 lbs. Please note that the attached photo was taken in December of 2019.

HWY 20-26 is closed from Zero Road to Thirty Three Mile Road. Travelers are advised to use the detour route from Ten Mile Road to Zero Road.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation or the whereabouts of Luke Thomas Young, please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 307-235-9282. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming through crime-stoppers.com and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Update, 8/10/22 @ 11:13am PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT

The roadway has been reopened for public travel. Law enforcement will remain in the area as this is still an active-investigation. Please continue to report any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Young to 9-1-1.

Update, 8/10/22 @ 9:30am PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT

The current road closure is along HWY 20-26 between Landmark Lane and Thirty Three Mile Road.

Update, 8/10/22 @ 8:30am PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT

This is still an active investigation and the road closures remain in place. At this time, Young has not been located. We ask that our community members remain vigilant and continue practicing additional safety measures by securing your home and vehicles. DO NOT pick up hitchhikers. Do not approach this individual if you see him, call 9-1-1 immediately.