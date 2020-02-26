Rock Springs man arrested for attempted murder in the second degree

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 26, 2020) – At approximately 12:00 a.m. on February 25, 2020 officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 2216 Reagan Avenue in reference to a 911 call.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim that had been threatened by Charles Kincaid (30) with a handgun. The victim suffered no physical injuries.

After further investigation, Charles Kincaid was arrested for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Wyoming State Statute 6-2-104.