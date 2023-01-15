Rock Springs Police investigate hit-and-run incident

Rock Springs Police Department Photo – Facebook

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, during the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 2023, RSPD Officers responded to the area of 117 Elk Street for a reported hit-and-run crash.

The suspect vehicle crashed into the power pole, knocking it over and also causing a brief power outage in the area. The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a newer Black Ford Truck, based on debris left on the scene. Officers are collecting video surveillance in the area to get a better identity of the truck. In the meantime, if anyone has any information that relates to the case you can call RSPD and reference case number R23-00822.