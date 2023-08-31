RSPD locates drug paraphernalia during traffic stop yesterday

Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater Detention Center

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On Wednesday, August 30, 2023 officers with the Rock Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elk St. and Grant St. During the traffic stop, a K9 was deployed for a free air sniff which returned a positive alert for narcotics.

A search of the vehicle was conducted where methamphetamine and other narcotics were located. The search also resulted in other drug paraphernalia being located. Subsequently, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Kasie Sheridan, was arrested for Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense, Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Institutions, or Mental Hospitals, Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine and Possession of Schedule II Substances.

As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.