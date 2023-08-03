RSPD recently recognized some area students with Challenge Coins

Image from Google Maps – Lowell School

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On July 25, 2023, Rock Springs Police Department responded to a burglary at Lowell School. Officers observed damage to multiple windows and doors, damaged property throughout the building, and several damaged electronic devices such as IPads. The damage to the building is estimated to be in excess of $20,000.

Ultimately, three juvenile suspects were identified during the neighborhood canvas and subsequently admitted to causing damage to the building and electronics. Charges will be filed in this case.

During the investigation, several juveniles assisted our officers. Without their help, the investigation may have been a lengthy process. The officers involved in the case presented all of the juveniles who assisted with a “Challenge Coin”. The presentation of a challenge coin is a tradition in law enforcement used to thank someone for their help and show the department’s appreciation.