RSPD statement about the events on N. Front St.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were attempting to arrest Robert Shalata, pictured above, for an outstanding felony warrant on Friday, April 8, 2022, when he barricaded himself in his residence.

As officers made attempts to communicate with Shalata, information was obtained that Shalata had barricaded himself inside the home and that he was armed. The decision was made to activate a joint Tactical Response Team with members from the Rock Springs Police Department, Green River Police Department, and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department. The Rock Springs Fire Department also responded, ready to provide medical treatment if needed. The Tactical Response Team used specialized equipment and tactics to safely place Shalata under arrest without any injuries. The standoff between the suspect and officers lasted approximately 6 hours.

The suspect, Robert Shalata, was booked into Sweetwater County Detention Center on additional charges of Interference with Police Officer and Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure.

The Rock Springs Police Department thanks Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Green River Police Department, and the Rock Springs Fire Department for their assistance in the matter.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all persons are innocent until proven guilty.