September 11 early morning crash in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page, on the morning of September 11, 2022, around 1:19 a.m., officers with the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the area of Bitter Creek Trail and Cascade Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The driver left the west side of the roadway, crash into a power pole, fence, and then shed, causing significant damage to the property. The driver then fled the area on foot but was located a short distance away by officers. The driver was identified as Joshua Nottingham and when contacted, showed signs of impairment along with an odor of alcohol.

Following the investigation, Nottingham was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence.