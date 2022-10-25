Shooting in Laramie County leads to one dead

Photo from the Laramie County Facebook Page

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m. on 10-25-22, detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and no arrest has been made at this time. The subject of the investigation will be identified once it is deemed that doing so will not compromise an ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased will continue to be withheld pending the completion of the notification process to next of kin. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WYOMING — On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East I-80 Service Road for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. The identity of the victim will be withheld pending formal notification to next of kin.

The shooting suspect has been detained by law enforcement and the case remains under investigation at this time. It is believed that all subjects related to this incident have been detained and that there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community. More information will be released as the investigation progresses.

For further information related to this press release, you can contact Captain Kevin James at (307) 633-4773.