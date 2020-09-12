Sweetwater County arrest reports for September 12, 2020

Darrian Mechling
[email protected]
[email protected]
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timelines of the content. Names be similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WILKINSON, TYLER CLAY
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
KOEVEN, PHIL JARVIS
Age: 66
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALVAREZ PADILLA, MIGUEL
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense