Sweetwater County arrest reports for September 12, 2020

0
117
Darrian Mechling
[email protected]
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timelines of the content. Names be similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WILKINSON, TYLER CLAY

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

KOEVEN, PHIL JARVIS

Age: 66

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ALVAREZ PADILLA, MIGUEL

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR