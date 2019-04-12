Sweetwater County Arrests: April 11-12, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

SOTO, GABRIEL DANIEL

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status:  Bond:  Court: RS Municipal Court

SCOTT, RICKY LEE

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4134, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

