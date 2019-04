Sweetwater County Arrests: April 13-14, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ALLEN, DALLAS BRADLEY Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4146, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KALLBACKA, JOHN JASON Age: 39

Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KALLBACKA, TIFFANY KAE Age: 38

Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #4144, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged Status: PENDING, Bond: #4144, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GUZMAN PONTANILLO, RAMIRO Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BROOKS, TRAVIS MICHEAL Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4149, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

RANGER, ADAM O NEAL Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CHONDROPOULOS, JUSTIN ANDREW Age: 29

Address: RIVERSIDE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CERUTI, DAREYANN JO Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4147, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4147, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court