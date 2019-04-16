Sweetwater County Arrests: April 15-16, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MYERS, DERIK LEE MICHAEL
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SORIA, SAMUEL
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4160, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4160, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOUSTON, TURNER DON
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARPER, KYLE THOMAS
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VERNON, TREVOR TALMAGE
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-04-15
Scheduled Release: 2019-04-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4157, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT