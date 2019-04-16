Sweetwater County Arrests: April 15-16, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MYERS, DERIK LEE MICHAEL Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SORIA, SAMUEL Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4160, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4160, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HOUSTON, TURNER DON Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HARPER, KYLE THOMAS Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VERNON, TREVOR TALMAGE Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-04-15

Scheduled Release: 2019-04-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4157, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

