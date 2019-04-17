Sweetwater County Arrests: April 16-17, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

POPE, MASON DAVID

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

KOFOED, KAYLEE SUZANNE

Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-04-16
Released: 2019-04-17
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Throwing Burning Substance from Vehicle (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4162, CASH, $740, Court: OTHER

 

