Sweetwater County Arrests: April 17-18, 2019

0
56

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Sponsor

 

YIEL, TESLOACH KEK

Age: 26
Address: LINCOLN, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

KARNOULS, BUTROS Y

Age: 20
Address: KEARNEY, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4167, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

WILEY, ROBERT AUSTIN

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

DURAN, MAURICE DILLON

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4164, CASH, $255, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

WYANT, PAUL EDWARD

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-17
Released: 2019-04-17
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR