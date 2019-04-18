Sweetwater County Arrests: April 17-18, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

YIEL, TESLOACH KEK Age: 26

Address: LINCOLN, NE Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-17

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KARNOULS, BUTROS Y Age: 20

Address: KEARNEY, NE Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-17

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4167, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WILEY, ROBERT AUSTIN Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DURAN, MAURICE DILLON Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4164, CASH, $255, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WYANT, PAUL EDWARD Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-04-17

Released: 2019-04-17 Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Arresting Agency: SCSO 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

