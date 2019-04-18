Sweetwater County Arrests: April 17-18, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
YIEL, TESLOACH KEK
Age: 26
Address: LINCOLN, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KARNOULS, BUTROS Y
Age: 20
Address: KEARNEY, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4167, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILEY, ROBERT AUSTIN
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DURAN, MAURICE DILLON
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4164, CASH, $255, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WYANT, PAUL EDWARD
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-17
Released: 2019-04-17
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT