Sweetwater County Arrests: April 18-19, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MCARTHUR, MELISSA LYNN
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: Bond: Court: OTHER
MILLER, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #4174, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: Bond: #4175, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LONG STEPHENSON, RUSTI JEAN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4173, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBERTSON, DENNIS BRIAN
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-04-18
Scheduled Release: 2019-04-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Possession of Burglar’s Tools
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT