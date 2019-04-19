Sweetwater County Arrests: April 18-19, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MCARTHUR, MELISSA LYNN Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: Bond: Court: OTHER

MILLER, JOSEPH LEE Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4174, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: Bond: #4175, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LONG STEPHENSON, RUSTI JEAN Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4173, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROBERTSON, DENNIS BRIAN Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-04-18

Scheduled Release: 2019-04-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Burglary, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Possession of Burglar’s Tools Status: PENDING, Bond: #4170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

