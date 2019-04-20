Sweetwater County Arrests: April 19-20, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SHORT, DYLAN RAY Age: 22 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Solicit an Act of Prostitution Status: PENDING, Bond: #4181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HARRISON, CASSIDY ANN Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVERR, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

SCOTT, RICKY LEE Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-04-19

Scheduled Release: 2019-04-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

BROWN, BECCA JAY Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-04-19

Scheduled Release: 2019-05-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Shoplifting – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-04-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4179, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

