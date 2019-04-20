Sweetwater County Arrests: April 19-20, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SHORT, DYLAN RAY
Booking Date: 2019-04-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Solicit an Act of Prostitution
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARRISON, CASSIDY ANN
Booking Date: 2019-04-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SCOTT, RICKY LEE
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Scheduled Release: 2019-04-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
BROWN, BECCA JAY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Scheduled Release: 2019-05-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4179, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court