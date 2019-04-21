Sweetwater County Arrests: April 20-21, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LONGORIA, NICHOLAS Age: 29

Address: TREMONTON, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4188, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

JACOBO PARRA, URIEL Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4187, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

RAEL, JERAMIA BLU Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SATRE, JARYS JACOB Age: 22 Address: WEST JORDAN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4185, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

ANDREATTA, MINDY LOU Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #4184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #4184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

