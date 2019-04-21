Sweetwater County Arrests: April 20-21, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LONGORIA, NICHOLAS
Age: 29
Address: TREMONTON, UT
Address: TREMONTON, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4188, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
JACOBO PARRA, URIEL
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4187, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
RAEL, JERAMIA BLU
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SATRE, JARYS JACOB
Age: 22
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4185, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDREATTA, MINDY LOU
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT