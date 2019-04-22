Sweetwater County Arrests: April 21-22, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RODDA SR, DOUGLAS WAYNE Age: 70 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

VARGAS, EVELYN RUBY Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: Bond: #4190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WESSEL, LEVI JOSHUA Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-04-21

Released: 2019-04-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4189, CASH, $135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

