Sweetwater County Arrests: April 21-22, 2019

0
1

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Sponsor

 

RODDA SR, DOUGLAS WAYNE

Age: 70
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4191, SURETY OR CASH, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

VARGAS, EVELYN RUBY

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status:  Bond: #4190, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

WESSEL, LEVI JOSHUA

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-21
Released: 2019-04-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4189, CASH, $135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR