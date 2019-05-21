Sweetwater County Arrests: May 20-21, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GROOM, JUSTIN ALEXANDER Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-05-17 Released: 2019-05-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4341, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSSY, LUZ ANN Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Boking: 2019-05-20 Released: 2019-05-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4355, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4355, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



KUNZ, DALTON MARK Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2019-05-17 Released: 2019-05-20 Type: P&P HOLD Arresting Agency: RSPD Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Booking: 2018-04-13 Released: 2018-08-01 Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Arresting Agency: GRPD Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PV) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2003, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court

