Sweetwater County Arrests: May 20-21, 2019

0
46

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

GROOM, JUSTIN ALEXANDER

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-05-17
Released: 2019-05-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4341, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

ROSSY, LUZ ANN

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Boking: 2019-05-20
Released: 2019-05-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4355, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4355, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

KUNZ, DALTON MARK

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-05-17
Released: 2019-05-20
Type: P&P HOLD
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Booking: 2018-04-13
Released: 2018-08-01
Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PV)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2003, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court

 

 

WILLIAMS, LONNIE

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-05-17
Released: 2019-05-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Violation of Order of Protection (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4338, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Violation of Order of Protection (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4357, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Booking: 2019-02-19
Released: 2019-02-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3833, CASH, $745, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Booking: 2018-09-21
Released: 2018-09-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2979, CASH, $222, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Booking: 2017-12-06
Released: 2017-12-06
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond, Court: Circuit Court West
Booking: 2017-09-25
Released: 2017-09-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #534, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-08-26
Released: 2017-09-11
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-08-19
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #316, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

DORSEY, NICOLE LEE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4361, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

DORSEY, JESSICA LYNN

Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

QUIGLEY, ANGEL LOUISE

Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4360, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

WATTS, TIANA BREE

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

WATSON, JAMES WILLIAM

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

