Sweetwater County Arrests: May 20-21, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GROOM, JUSTIN ALEXANDER
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-05-17
Released: 2019-05-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4341, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROSSY, LUZ ANN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Boking: 2019-05-20
Released: 2019-05-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4355, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4355, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
KUNZ, DALTON MARK
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-05-17
Released: 2019-05-20
Type: P&P HOLD
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Booking: 2018-04-13
Released: 2018-08-01
Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2003, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
WILLIAMS, LONNIE
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-05-17
Released: 2019-05-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Violation of Order of Protection (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4338, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Order of Protection (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4357, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Booking: 2019-02-19
Released: 2019-02-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3833, CASH, $745, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Booking: 2018-09-21
Released: 2018-09-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2979, CASH, $222, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Booking: 2017-12-06
Released: 2017-12-06
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond, Court: Circuit Court West
Booking: 2017-09-25
Released: 2017-09-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #534, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-08-26
Released: 2017-09-11
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-08-19
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #316, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
DORSEY, NICOLE LEE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4361, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DORSEY, JESSICA LYNN
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
QUIGLEY, ANGEL LOUISE
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4360, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WATTS, TIANA BREE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WATSON, JAMES WILLIAM
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT