Sweetwater County Arrests: May 21-22, 2019

0
47

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Jeppsen Law
Sponsored

 

FENTON, ALLISON RAE

Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4365, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4365, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4365, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RODRIGUEZ, AMEE RAE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4364, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 3 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4363, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4363, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4363, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4363, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BINGHAM, DANIEL LEMAR

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 3 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4362, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR