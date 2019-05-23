Sweetwater County Arrests: May 22-23, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MUELLER, PATRICK CHARLES Age: 26

Address: COOS BAY, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-05-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-05-22

Released: 2019-05-22 Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

