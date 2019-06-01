Sweetwater County Arrests: May 31 – June 1, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MILLER, ADRIAN JAMES
Age: 19
Address: BLACK FOOT, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4430, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Measurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4430, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REED, KELLY ANN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4429, SURETY OR CASH, $1325, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Use of Cell Phone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4429, SURETY OR CASH, $1325, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4429, SURETY OR CASH, $1325, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4429, SURETY OR CASH, $1325, Court: RS Municipal Court
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4428, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Negligently Burning Property – Sets Fire to Property of Another
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OSWALD MILLER, TIMOTHY
Age: 27
Address: LOGAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-31
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEONARD, DAVID RICHARD
Age: 64
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4426, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4424, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHERIDAN, NICHOLAS JOHN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER
NAVARRO ZARATE, ANTONIO R
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-05-31
Released: 2019-05-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4420, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
BOWLES, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-05-31
Released: 2019-05-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4422, CASH, $475, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT