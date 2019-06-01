Sweetwater County Arrests: May 31 – June 1, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MILLER, ADRIAN JAMES Age: 19 Address: BLACK FOOT, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4430, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Measurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #4430, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REED, KELLY ANN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4429, SURETY OR CASH, $1325, Court: RS Municipal Court

Use of Cell Phone Status: PENDING, Bond: #4429, SURETY OR CASH, $1325, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4429, SURETY OR CASH, $1325, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #4429, SURETY OR CASH, $1325, Court: RS Municipal Court



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-05-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #4428, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Negligently Burning Property – Sets Fire to Property of Another Status: PENDING, Bond: #4427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OSWALD MILLER, TIMOTHY Age: 27 Address: LOGAN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-05-31 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #4423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEONARD, DAVID RICHARD Age: 64 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-05-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4426, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-05-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4424, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHERIDAN, NICHOLAS JOHN Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-05-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER



NAVARRO ZARATE, ANTONIO R Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-05-31 Released: 2019-05-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4420, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



BOWLES, CHRISTOPHER LEE Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-05-31