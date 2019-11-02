Sweetwater County Arrests: November 1-2, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VILLA, ANTHONY RUBEN Age: 24 Address: FAIRFIELD, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAMORIE, ASHLEY LYNN Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5291, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5290, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEASLEY MCGEE, JANDRA JEAN Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAESTAS, VINCENT Age: 27 Address: GREELY, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2019-11-01 Arresting Agency: NWS Charges: Theft – < $1000 (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



PIPER, MATTHEW Age: 20 Address: TRANSIENT, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2019-11-01 Arresting Agency: NWS Charges: Burglary (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HACKETT, HARRY Age: 27 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2019-11-01 Arresting Agency: NWS Charges: Distribution of Liquid, Substance or Material in Lieu of Controlled Substance (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (NWS) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

