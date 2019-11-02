Sweetwater County Arrests: November 1-2, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
VILLA, ANTHONY RUBEN
Age: 24
Address: FAIRFIELD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAMORIE, ASHLEY LYNN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5291, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5290, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEASLEY MCGEE, JANDRA JEAN
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAESTAS, VINCENT
Age: 27
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
PIPER, MATTHEW
Age: 20
Address: TRANSIENT, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Burglary (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HACKETT, HARRY
Age: 27
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Distribution of Liquid, Substance or Material in Lieu of Controlled Substance (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SANETRA, NIKOLE
Age: 19
Address: PARACHUTE, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HAWKINS, JASON PATRICK
Age: 35
Address: HENDERSON, NC
Booking: 2019-11-01
Released: 2019-11-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #5286, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court