Sweetwater County Arrests: November 1-2, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VILLA, ANTHONY RUBEN

Age: 24
Address: FAIRFIELD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LAMORIE, ASHLEY LYNN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5291, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5290, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PEASLEY MCGEE, JANDRA JEAN

Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAESTAS, VINCENT

Age: 27
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

PIPER, MATTHEW

Age: 20
Address: TRANSIENT, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Burglary (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

HACKETT, HARRY

Age: 27
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Distribution of Liquid, Substance or Material in Lieu of Controlled Substance (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

SANETRA, NIKOLE

Age: 19
Address: PARACHUTE, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-11-01
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (NWS)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

HAWKINS, JASON PATRICK

Age: 35

Address: HENDERSON, NC

Booking: 2019-11-01

Released: 2019-11-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #5286, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

