Traffic stop leads to meth bust in Rock Springs

Holly Strand – Sweetwater County Detention Center Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On Saturday, April 8, 2023 officers with Rock Springs Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a blue passenger car in the 100 block of Elk St. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Holly Strand.

During the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted and 11.5 grams of methamphetamine was located along with other drug paraphernalia. Subsequently, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Holly Strand, was arrested for Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, Unlawful Possession – Schedule I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, Stop Signs, and Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn.

As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.