Two Rock Springs residents convicted of sexual exploitation; RSPD shares resources to help parents identify signs

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On Monday, August 21, 2023, Michael A. Nelson was sentenced to 5 to 7 years of prison at the Wyoming Department of Corrections for Sexual Exploitation. In April 2023, Dwaine Chesser was also convicted of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of Children and sentenced to serve 5 to 10 years in prison. Both of these cases originated in Rock Springs and were handled by Rock Springs Police Department Detectives.

With these two convictions, Rock Springs Police Department would like to share a resource to help parents or caregivers identify what Sexual Exploitation of Children is.

If you believe your child has been the victim of sexual exploitation, please contact Rock Springs Police Department at 307-362-6575.