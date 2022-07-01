Update on the Green River shooting

Wyo4News photo of a table inside the Embassy

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Since the June 23 shooting, very little information has been released because the crime is still under investigation. Wyo4News has received some new information and would like to share this with the public. Updates will come as soon as we receive them.

On June 23, 2022, at approximately 10:38 p.m., in Green River, Wyoming, officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Riverview Drive. It was reported the suspect Douglas Wolf, age 51, of Green River, was involved in an altercation with another individual and had opened fire toward that individual. At 10:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of an active shooter at the Embassy Tavern Bar. It was reported that Douglas Wolf entered the Embassy Tavern Bar and opened fire with a .22 Magnum Pistol killing two individuals, he then continued to fire multiple times at other individuals in the bar. Another individual was shot as they were leaving out the back entrance of the bar. Douglas Wolf followed the fleeing individuals out the back door before coming back inside the bar and then exiting out the front of the bar.

The three victims of the shooting that took place on June 23, 2022, at the Embassy Tavern and Bar, have been identified as Aaron Sadler, Jessica Wells, and Brian Nussbaum. Sadler and Wells succumbed to their injuries resulting from gunshot wounds. Nussbaum was transported by ambulance and is currently recovering from a gunshot wound.

Douglas Wolf fled the scene to North Rock Springs and was found in a camper inside of a shop near the one he rented near Mesa Dr. and Cathedral Dr. When police were able to apprehend him, he appeared injured and had a gun in his hand near his head. He was breathing, but not moving. Attempts were made to determine if he was conscious and as this was happening, the gun in Douglas’s hand was discharged. Tactical officers moved in and secured the weapon, then immediately began life-saving measures. He was then transported by ambulance to the hospital. The assailant subsequently died at Memorial Hospital of Rock Springs a little after 11:00 a.m. on June 24.

Currently, there is no information on a possible motive. “Please remember this is preliminary, we are still awaiting reports from our team as well as other agencies. Our department along with the multiple agencies involved in the investigation of this incident are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and are working very hard to complete the investigation. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Aaron Sadler and Jessica Wells,” stated Jamie Green.

No shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter, however, due to standard operating procedure for local law enforcement agencies in Sweetwater County, the investigation of the shooting in this portion of the incident has been turned over to The Department of Criminal Investigation for further investigation.

“We want to thank the Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Sherriff’s Office, Rock Spring Police Department, Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations, Combined Communication Center, Combined Tactical and Negotiation Teams, and BLM Rangers for their fast and immediate response. Also, thanks to the Combined Bomb Team and Disposal Team for providing robots used for entry,” stated GRPD in a press release.

We at Wyo4News are deeply saddened by the loss of lives that have been taken by this senseless act. Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of those affected by this tragedy.

There are currently several ways in which community members can help the affected families and individuals including two fundraisers that the Embassy is putting on. “We have dates and events set for the fundraisers for the two beautiful mothers lost to us and for our injured survivors. The weekend of July 15th we will have concerts and a pig roast and extreme bingo along with silent auctions and a pool tournament. Online auctions will start shortly as basket donations begin to come in. More information will follow. Thank you all for reaching out to us and helping us with this event. We are calling it Green River Strong because of all the support we are getting,” stated the Embassy on their Facebook page. All week the Embassy has been receiving donations for their auction and has been putting them up on their page. Visit their page to bid on some items. There are also two raffle items on the Facebook page as well, a guitar and a car valued at $7,000.

Photo Credit: Kasey Damori

The Embassy is taking donations on Venmo for the victims the username is @embassytavern. There are fundraisers going on at Club 86 and The Hitching Post Restaurant. Embassy owner Tina Porter wanted to mention the help of Ponderosa bar saying, “The Ponderosa has been amazing at helping get donations and planning events.” With the outpouring of support from the community members, Tina wanted to say, “I am grateful for the overflow of help and support, from the community, and for the mental and financial support that has been offered. It’s unfortunate that it happened at the Embassy, it could have happened anywhere. Something like this hasn’t happened in 32 years and although we are still in shock over this, we still do feel safe at the Embassy.”

Photo credit: The Embassy Tavern Facebook page

The Embassy already had safety protocols in place for their employees and customers. The Embassy can call at any time for police escorts and walk-throughs and also have rules in place for the bartenders to ensure their safety. The first time employees or customers are threatened, the person making threats will be asked to leave. The second time they threaten someone, or if they refuse to leave, cops will be called. If anything else happens during this time, the person making threats will be banned from the bar permanently.

The Embassy was closed Friday and Saturday and was only open on Sunday for a meeting. Since then, it has only been open for half-days until Thursday, which was its first time being fully open since the shooting. The owner took advice from an officer from the GRPD saying, “Just open when you can, a lot of people are still in shock and are still traumatized, and offering the normal routine to them will help them recover better.” Tina stated that members of the community who have never been to the Embassy have come out to show support and will stay at the bar until closing just to give more comfort to employees and customers.