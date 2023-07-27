Vehicles located on homicide investigation in Reliance, Wyoming

Photos from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On July 16, 2023, a 30-year-old Teton County man’s body was discovered by a passerby near a dirt side road in Reliance, Wyoming, north of Rock Springs. The deceased was identified as Colter Wesley Watsabaugh, 30, originally of Teton County, Wyoming. Watsabaugh had been living and working in Rock Springs prior to his death.

During the time of the investigation, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office was looking into a vehicle of interest and asked the public to help identify the vehicle through Facebook on July 19, 2023. The vehicle of interest was a Black, older-model Chevrolet Silverado (unknown license plates). Later that day, it was reported that this vehicle and its owner/operator has been identified. The same day, the black Honda Pilot had been located that was in question from the original press release.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower, “There are no updates at this time. The suspect remains in custody on unrelated charges; we’re awaiting formal charges from the county attorney’s office as they relate to our homicide investigation to identify the suspect. Thanks to the public for their help. Both vehicles were identified/located. There are no further details to discuss as our investigation remains active and ongoing. This was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community as it pertains to this case.”

According to the original press release, Watsabaugh’s death has been ruled a homicide. Other agencies assisting with the homicide investigation include the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.