WANTED: Escapee Justin Collins from Casper

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

UPDATE: Justin Collins was located and arrested in Casper this afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Justin Collins who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention.

Advertisement

Justin Collins is described as a 27-year-old white male, approximately 6’3” tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black short hair. He has multiple tattoos on both arms, including the words “Redneck”, “Ryan” and “Dope”. Collins was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). He failed to return on December 15th at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 4 p.m. Collins was originally convicted of Accessory Before the Fact.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Justin Collins please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282. If you locate Collins, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 or our Sheriff’s Office. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at www.crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.