WANTED: Lawrence Felter, escapee from Casper

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lawrence Felter who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention.

Lawrence Felter is described as a 46-year-old Native American male, approximately 5’11” tall and 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple face tattoos including a feather and cross writing above his eyebrows, as well as tattoos on his neck, and both arms and hands. Felter was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). He failed to return on December 10th at 8 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. Felter was originally convicted of Domestic Battery.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Lawrence Felter please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282. If you locate Felter, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 or our Sheriff’s Office. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at www.crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.