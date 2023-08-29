Woman who ran over ex-boyfriend near Kum & Go pleads not guilty

Rene Daniels – Photo Courtesy of the Sweetwater Detention Center

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Within the walls of the Third Judicial District Court of Sweetwater County in front of the Honorable Judge Richard Lavery, Rene Daniels pleaded not guilty to two counts against her. These charges stem from the incident near Kum & Go on 9th St. in Rock Springs that resulted in the death of a Sweetwater County resident.

Charges and Bond

Daniels is currently facing two charges. Those charges are as follows: Murder in the Second Degree, a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than twenty (20) years, or during life, and the court may also impose a fine that shall not be more than $10,000; or in the alternative, and Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both.

At this time, Daniels has been incarcerated since the event that occurred in May of 2023. After much discussion from both councils this afternoon, Judge Lavery declared that Daniels will remain on a $300,000 cash bond or surety.

Trial Date

Daniels is set to appear before a 12-person jury within the Third Judicial District Court of Sweetwater County before the Honorable Judge Lavery, beginning December 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Five days have been set aside for this trial.

Affadavit Declaration

On May 24, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Detective Jones was called to assist the Rock Springs Police Department in an investigation regarding a death by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th St. and the North Side Belt Route.

It was found that Daniels met up with Emiliano “Chico” Morales III, boyfriend of two years, at the Kum & Go on 9th Street to give him back his belongings. The two were having an altercation revolving around Daniels finding out Morales was cheating on her. During the argument, Morales was standing in the road when he threw his belongings at Daniels, who was sitting in her vehicle. Daniels then removed herself from her vehicle and took a motorcycle part, scraped it against the asphalt, and then threw it in Morales’s direction. Daniels then got back in her vehicle with Morales standing behind the vehicle. Morales then took that part and threw it through the back windshield. As the glass shattered, Daniels hit the gas pedal to get away. During this, Morales jumped on the hood of her car as she was taking off in the turning lane.

The motion of the car resulted in Morales falling underneath the car, resulting in Daniels running him over. Daniels stated that Morales then said, “Baby you got me, take me to the hospital.” That is when Daniels loaded Morales up in the vehicle, taking him to the hospital.

Witness statements were not presented in the affidavit and will be presented at a later time.

Morales subsequently passed away from his injuries sustained in this incident.

This case is evolving, more information will be presented as it is received.