Wyoming Inmate on Escape Status from Casper Reentry Center

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Wyoming Inmate Joshua Kaplan is on escape status from the CRC as of approximately 2200 PM on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Kaplan is five foot nine inches tall, approximately 224 lbs., causation, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 54 years old. He has the following tattoos: diamond with stripes on his upper left arm; a book of life, hands, wine cup upper right arm; cyborg woman on back.

Kaplan was serving a sentence for larceny over $500. He was sentenced in Sheridan County on January 9, 2020 to 4 to 6 years.

Kaplan was discovered missing after failing to return to the facility at his scheduled time at 2200 PM yesterday afternoon. Local and State Law Enforcement have been notified.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you may also contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Department at (307) 633-4700.

Further information and updates will be provided as available.