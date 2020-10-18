Criteria for non-RSHS students attending Homecoming Dance

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 18, 2020) – Planning on bringing a date to the Rock Springs High School Homecoming Dance that doesn’t go to school there? Don’t worry. Just make sure the necessary paperwork is filled out and the date meets the school’s criteria.

Advertisement

Non-Rock Springs High School students attending the homecoming dance, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, must meet the following criteria:

They must’ve started their freshman year of high school

They must be under the age of 21 with the only exception being a spouse of a currently enrolled student

They must attend the dance with a student currently enrolled at Rock Springs High School

Non-students will not be allowed to attend if…

They are Rock Springs High School dropout that is not currently enrolled in anther high school program

They are currently under a trespass order from Sweetwater County School District No. 1

They are currently under expulsion from the school district or any other high school

Advertisement... Story continues below

If your date meets the criteria, email [email protected] or [email protected] for the necessary paperwork. The forms must be filled out and submitted no later than 24 hours prior to the event.

Permission from a Rock Springs High School administrator must be granted.

As a reminder, everyone in attendance are required to properly wear a face covering during the entirety of the dance. Failure to do so will result in dismissal from the dance.