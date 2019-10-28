Cross country state championship results

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 28, 2019) — Rock Springs and Green River high schools participated in the 2019 cross country state championship this weekend in Afton, Wyoming.

Rock Springs high school boys finished with a team score of 198, good enough for eighth place at the meet. Senior Jayson Caudell finished ninth individually, with a time of 17:09.40. The ninth-place finish qualifies Caudell for all-state.

Junior Taden Morrell finished 29th with a time of 17:55.11. Junior Zach Tranchitella finished 43rd with a time of 18:21.68. Senior Gabe Villalobos finished 47th with a time of 18:27.81. Rounding out the Rock Springs boys was Edmon Huang, who finished 70th with a time of 19:21.30.

The Rock Springs girls had four runners at the championship.

Senior Shaunti Longfellow finished seventh overall with a time of 19:59.03. Senior Erin Poyer finished 55th with a time of 22:26.19. Junior Kayla Smith finished 62nd with a time of 22:40.71. Rounding out the Rock Springs girls was sophomore Rilee Rodgers, who placed 70th with a time of 23:41.72.

Green River high school boys finished with a team score of 299, placing them 11th at the championship.

Junior Greg Sherwin finished 17th overall, with a time of 17:34.57. Freshman Ezekiel Reading finished 46th with a time of 18:26.39. Freshman Hale Iwen finished 77th with a time of 19:35.29. Freshman Shay O’Melia finished 79th with a time of 19:49.75. Freshman Chistion Worden finished 80th with a time of 19:52.69. Junior Jared Westenskow placed 87th with a time of 20:57.40. Rounding out the Green River boys was Troy Owens, who finished 89th with a time of 22:50.17.

The Green River girls also had four runners at the championship.

Sophomore Madison Yoak finished 19th with a time of 20:38.65. Freshman Shelby Carson finished 76th with a time of 25:17.25. Freshman Tayana Eychner finished 80th with a time of 27:19.94. Rounding out the Green River girls was Heather Allison, who finished 81st with a time of 32:39.10.