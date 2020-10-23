Cross Country state meets taking place at three different locations

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 23, 2020) – The Wyoming cross country state championship meet was moved from Saturday, Oct. 24, to today, Oct. 23, due to inclement weather. But Rock Springs head coach Brad DeKrey said that shouldn’t affect the Tigers all that much.

Advertisement

“Kids are out of school anyway for parent-teacher conferences, so it all amounted to backing off a little earlier than we normally would,” he said.

In the conference meet last weekend, the Lady Tigers placed 6th out of six teams with an average time of about 23 minutes. The Tigers finished 5th with an average team of about 18 minutes.

This season has presented a challenge for the runners because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meets consisted of fewer teams and DeKrey said that finding that competitiveness in the heart of the race was difficult because at times, runners were out there alone.

“Most of the races ended up being kind of small, so sometimes a runner found themselves alone, rather than in a big pack. They had to adjust and figure out how they could be competitive even though they were by themselves. I think it turned out OK. We finally had our conference meet and we got to race a couple of new teams, which turned out to be a nice thing and they responded pretty well,” he said.

At the state meet, DeKrey anticipates similarities to the conference meet because more teams will be participating.

For the girls, he’s looking forward to having a team competing because last year, the Lady Tigers did not.

Advertisement... Story continues below

“We’ve been battling some injuries that occurred a while ago, especially with on girl. She had a hip bothering her. She seems to be doing OK in terms of doing her workout. We only really had one race where we had a full five girls and so they are still sort of blossoming. It took a little bit of time to get in shape,” DeKrey said.

“The fact we have a team is a real plus. With some teams from the other side with kind of similar situation as us, we can set our goals to not last in the state. I think we have some motivation to tighten up as a team.”

For the Tigers, the team competed against Jackson Hole High School and Evanston High School all year long, who are two of the best teams in the state.

“We never really came all that close to them. When we added in Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Casper and Laramie, we were able to get 5th out of six. We set our sights on beating at least one of those teams, and we were able to do it,” DeKrey said.

“Now we start analyzing the teams on the other side. I think if we can be in the upper, lower half, that can be a real great accomplishment. We think our potential is there. We just have to move up a little bit.”

The Class 4A state meet will take place at Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper. The girls race will begin at 1 p.m. and the boys race will begin at 1:40 p.m.

The Class 3A state meet will take place at Valley View Golf Course in Afton. The girls race begins at 11 a.m. and the boys begin at 11:40 a.m.

The Class 2A state meet will take place at the Douglas Community Golf Course in Douglas. The girls begin at 11 a.m. and the boys begin at 11:40 a.m.