Crowheart Energy donates over 8,200 lbs of food for the holidays



Room full of food donations from Crowheart Energy – Photo submitted by Julie Jackson.

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

WAMSUTTER, WYOMING — Crowheart Energy (Wamsutter Field) participated in a Food Drive for the Thanksgiving Holiday to help give back to the community. They were able to deliver more than 8,200 lbs of food, around 4 tons, to the Sweetwater Food Bank today. Part of their donation was a room full of food from Crowheart Energy workers and any money donations were used for shopping at Smith’s Groceries in Rock Springs.

Photos of the food donations submitted by Jody Baumgras.

“We have about $300 in different types of meat. This will be able to feed about 300 families,” Jody Baumgras from Crowheart Energy said. “It was a fun and amazing thing to be a part of.”

Baumgras told Wyo4news that they were able to raffle off a Yeti Cooler, bringing in about $2,300 that will go towards the Carbon County Food Bank and help families in need near Baggs, Wyoming. Crowheart Energy plans to have other charity events in the near future to help support families while giving back to the community.