Cub Scouts host Bike Bash for community to enjoy

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Don’t put your bikes up for winter yet, because Cub Scouts Pack 8 is hosting a Bike Bash for ages 5-11 on October 14, 2023, at Bunning Park in Rock Springs!

Bike Rodeo

The Bike Rodeo will be split into three age groups with different check-in times for each age division with free registration. While the kids ride around the park they will be met with different fun challenges such as fun games, round robin, chalk art, an obstacle course, and a bike race! All children must have a helmet in order to participate in the Bike Rodeo.

Non-Riders / Scooters: 5-8 years old

Check in at 8:30 a.m.

Ride from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Bike Riders: 5-7 years old

Check in at 9:30 a.m.

Ride from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Bike Riders: 8-11 years old

Check in at 10:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

For more information regarding the Bike Rodeo, please contact Josh at (307) 749-6560

First Annual Motorcycle Show

While there, don’t miss the first annual Motorcycle Show! Check-in for the show is set to begin at 8:00 a.m. with free registration. It doesn’t matter if your bike is old or new, all bikes are welcome to participate. The show will start at 9:00 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m. One trophy will be presented per judging class.

Motorcycle Trophy Class Winners

The judging classes for the Motorcycle Show are as follows: Chopper, Sports Bike, Trike, Cruiser, Touring, Off-Road, Pro street, Scooter Antique, Work in Progress, and Best of the Show.

For more information regarding the Motorcycle Show, please call (307) 389-2312.