Cupid’s arrow misses the mark, Valentine’s Day in jeopardy

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Have you suddenly or inappropriately fallen in love? Coincidentally, found tiny arrows in your clothing, or noticed any miniature barbed broadheads in your hair?

In a shocking turn of events, Cupid, son of Roman gods Mercury and Venus, aka the cherubic symbol of love, today announced his aim has grown a bit rusty, and he’s been missing the mark when it comes to true love.

“I’m not sure what happened,” Cupid said during a live press conference at the annual meeting of the Misled Association of the Broken Hearted. “I used to be a dead eye, a crack shot. But lately, I’ve been hitting everything but hearts. It’s like I’ve lost my touch.”

In his latest of unfortunate mishaps, Cupid made headlines last week when, in a spectacular display of poor marksmanship, he accidentally shot down what was believed to be a spy balloon of unknown origin over the coastal waters of Florida.

But at least one national defense minister publicly rejected that account on Friday before a crowded group of thousands at the United Assembly of the Amorously Afflicted in Papeete, Tahiti. The tearful emissary said he was devastated to see the beautiful offerings scattered to the winds.

“This is a huge misunderstanding,” the official said. “Intelligence suggests this was a civilian aircraft, not a government ‘spy balloon.’ We believe those responsible were trying to help our dear brother Cupid to spread love and happiness. It’s a shame, but those efforts have clearly backfired.”

Pining for an unlikely hero, U.S. decisionmakers scrambled over the weekend for a peaceful resolution to the chaos and an emerging diplomatic crisis. But according to a White House official close to negotiations, who spoke only on the condition of anonymity as she was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, an albeit unexpected ally quickly moved to the rescue on Monday, just hours before official Valentine’s Day festivities were set to begin.

Meet Lily, a 12-year-old seventh-grader and Cadette leader in her local Girl Scout troop, who believes Girl Scout Cookies, a well-known and delectable sweet treat adored by millions, may have just the power needed to spread the love and save Valentine’s Day this year.

During sworn testimony before lawmakers at an investigative hearing earlier this morning, armed only with her precocious ambition, a playful sparkle in her bright green eyes, and a charming dimple on her left cheek, Lily said with a grin, “Nothing quite says ‘I love you’ like a delicious box of our Thin Mints, Samoas or Tagalongs.”

In cunning fashion, and on her own initiative upon hearing about Cupid’s woes and the spy balloon fiasco, officials learned Lily single-handedly orchestrated and mobilized a global network of like-minded do-gooders, hungry in pursuit of new merit badges, who are now specially equipped across neighborhoods and grocery stores the world over with not only their traditional variety of baked goods but also a secret Valentine’s Day package that includes a heart-shaped Girl Scout Cookie and a custom love note.

In a related economic development, authorities say local florists and candymakers have reported a surge in “I’m sorry” bouquets and boxes of chocolate confections.

As for Cupid, he plans to hit the archery range, redoubling his efforts to improve his aim by this time next year and restore true love once and for all for hopeless romantics everywhere.

“I just hope that everyone can find a way to laugh about this,” Cupid said apologetically. “For those still desperately searching for their soulmate, it’s all about making the most of what you have and still finding a way to have a happy Valentine’s Day.”