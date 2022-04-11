Curative rapid COVID-19 testing site now at Hilltop Medical Center

Shutterstock photo

April 11, 2022 — Press Release for Sweetwater County Public Health

With the recent closure of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County testing site, Curative has launched a new rapid COVID-19 testing site at Hilltop Medical Center, 1204 Hilltop Drive, Suite 106 in Rock Springs. The ID Now rapid test will be utilized for testing patients.

Starting today, April 11, Curative will offer no-cost COVID-19 testing to patients with eligible insurance at the new location in Sweetwater County. Curative’s rapid PCR testing for COVID-19 will be operated by Curative in partnership with Sweetwater County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health.

Curative’s Hilltop Medical Testing Center offers walk-in testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 1204 Hilltop Drive, Ste.106, Rock Springs, WY 82901, near Sweetwater Memorial, said Jim Dunsmore, Curative’s Wyoming Regional Manager.

To make an appointment:

Log on to curative.com . You may need to update your web browser to Firefox or Chrome.

. You may need to update your web browser to Firefox or Chrome. DO NOT have food, drinks, candy, gum, mouthwash, tobacco, etc., up to 20 minutes before the collection. Once your appointment is set, drive to the swabbing station. Curative staff will have your kit and will oversee sample collection.

Samples are sent to one of Curative’s three CLIA-certified, high-complexity laboratories for processing unless the test is a rapid COVID-19 test. Patients will receive their test results via text and/or email.

Patients can reach out to Curative’s Customer Success team at [email protected] or 888-702-9042 for any help they may need.