Currant Fire Being Monitored for Hot Spots

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The fire reported in the Currant Creek Watershed south of Rock Springs on Monday is currently under control and will be monitored for hot spots throughout the week.

Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian gave this report Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Commission meeting. He said he expects activity out there the rest of this week because juniper has the capability of holding heat for up to a week and can start up unexpectedly in the current conditions.

“We are hot and dry, with no rain in the forecast,” he said.

The Currant Fire burned 383 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire started after a lightning strike in a rocky, steep and hard to access area on Currant Creek Ridge, Bournazian said.

No structures were burned, but private property was involved on the perimeter of the fire. Bournazian said this prompted him to order out aircraft and fire jumpers. This will increase the cost of fighting this fire, Bournazian added.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported Monday within The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office area of management, and 100 BLM High Desert District firefighters were sent out to extinguish the fire.