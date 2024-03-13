Current Art Underground artists can reclaim their pieces

March13, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The time has come for artists who currently have their works displayed at the Art Underground pedestrian underpass in Downtown Rock Springs to reclaim their works. Artists are asked to contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA before March 31 to make arrangements. According to the Rock Springs URA, art pieces that are not redeemed by the artist will be repurposed for display in the subsequent fifth round of exhibits in the Underground Gallery.

The official Call for Artists for a new display will come in early April with a limited number of primed canvases, measuring 2’ by 4’, available at no cost. There will be a limited number of canvases available that will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all canvases have been distributed, entries will no longer be accepted.

Current Art Underground piece by Paige Knaval

Current Art Underground piece by Kohle Pitts

The anticipated 2024 installation of the new art display will be revealed around Memorial Day and will be exhibited in the Art Underground until the spring of 2026. The Art Underground has displaying orginal art pieces since the fall of 2015.

The artwork from the existing Art Underground Gallery can be seen here.

For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434.