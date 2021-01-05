Curtis Allen Sandbak (September 12, 1954 – January 3, 2021)

Curtis Allen Sandbak, 66, of Farson, peacefully passed away January 3, 2021 at his home, in the loving arms of his wife and family following a second battle with cancer.

He was born September 12, 1954 in Minot, North Dakota; the son of Lauris Clair “Doc” Sandbak and Violet “Vi” Ladiva Bruhn.

Curtis attended school in Kingman, Arizona and he was a 1972 graduate. He continued his formal education at UEI in Phoenix, Arizona receiving an Associate’s Degree in Electronic.

He married the love of his life Lois Ann Hill in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 3, 1975. They moved from Arizona to Wyoming in 1979.

Curtis was employed for Sweetwater County until ill health forced his retirement. He had also worked for Vaughn’s Plumbing as a HVAC Technician & US Postal Service as an Electronic Technician. He was the proprietor of CS Maintenance.

He was a member of the Refrigerant Services and Engineers Society and was an ASC Certified Master Mechanic.

Curtis was the type of person who helped anyone out, fixing your furnace in the middle of a cold night, crawling under your house in the mud and gunk to fix a pipe waiting for payment or not billing you at all. He enjoyed training and showing Arabian Horses with his wife. Was a fan of all things electronic and was a Volunteer 4-H Leader for many years instructing in Robotics, Electricity &Computers. Other interests included motorbikes, older cars and trucks.

Survivors include his wife Lois Ann Hill-Sandbak of Farson, Wyoming; one son, Richard Allen Sandbak and wife Lorrene “Lorri” of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Jo Lyn Weaver of Farson, Wyoming; two brothers, Louis Arther Sandbak and wife Margaret of Winnemucca, Nevada; Henry Jay Sandbak and wife Flora of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one sister, Lois Elaine Sandbak of Kingman, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Shalee Sandbak-Foote and husband Colton, Samantha Rochelle Griffin and husband Teddy, Zain Allen Sandbak, Owen Kenneth Sandbak, Amanda Dawn Weaver, Montgomery Allen Weaver, Marilyn Pearl Weaver, Mark Lee Cash Weaver; and one great-grandchild, Ashton Abal Griffin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Ida Gene Sandbak; two brothers, Edward Lee Sandbak; Jack Laverne Sandbak.

The family respectfully requests donations to be made in Curtis’ memory to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held Saturday, January 9,2021 12 pm Farson Community Hall 4017 N US Highway 191, Farson, WY

Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com