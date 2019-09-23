Curtis Keelin Sr. (Feb. 5, 1948-Sept. 22, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Curtis Keelin Sr., 71, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Keelin was born on Feb. 5, 1948, in Herrin, Illinois, the son of Carlos Keelin and Eugenia Miller.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1966 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Keelin married Patricia Timmer on June 24, 1978, in Rock Springs.

He worked for FMC as a welder for over 50 years until his retirement. Mr. Keelin also owned Concrete Palace.

Curtis enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, decorating his yard for Halloween and spending time at Kelly’s Convenience drinking coffee with friends. Mr. Keelin loved having breakfast with his grandchildren and garage saling.

Survivors include his wife, Pat Keelin of Reliance; one son, Carlos Keelin of Rock Springs; one daughter, Katina Keelin of California; one sister, Carol Gibbons of Rock Springs; six grandchildren, Caitlyn Keelin, Cherish Keelin, Celeste Keelin, A.J. Keelin, Ashton Keelin, Andrew Keelin; five great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Aryia, Jayzor, Amor, Peyton; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Keelin was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Richard Keelin, Kenny Keelin, Donald Keelin; one son, Curtis Keelin Jr.; and one brother in infancy, Carlos Keelin Jr.

Following cremation, a celebration of ife will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 513 G Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.