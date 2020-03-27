Customers to be given some breathing room on overdue utility bills

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 27, 2020) — Due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic, the Wyoming Public Service Commission has ordered all public utilities to give customers leeway concerning overdue bills and payments.

Advertisement

The state agency acknowledged that while many public utilities already have taken actions to not shut off service, the PSC order makes it mandatory for all public utilities.

The order also stops public utilities from imposing late fees, avoid discrimination in rates or services and keep in touch with the PSC. In addition, the order also does not give a public utility the right to recover through rates, any foregone revenue or extraordinary costs. The order was signed by Governor Gordon.