CWD technician brings a lot of experience to the job

Steve Kyles does more than pull big game lymph nodes

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Nov. 26, 2019) — Wyoming Game and Fish Department Green River Region Chronic Wasting Disease Technician Steve Kyles has nearly 40 years of conserving wildlife and serving people.

Kyles recently signed on to be the CWD technician in southwest Wyoming.

He has a long, impressive career, working as a wildlife technician, wildlife biologist and conservation officer (game warden) for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Wildlife and Marine Resources and Arizona Game and Fish.

In his spare time he is also one heck of a wildlife photographer. Below is a brief resume from Kyles’ past:

Plan and execute management tasks for wildlife management areas such as plant food plots, build and maintain structures, conduct managed hunts, run check stations, take biological samples, data collection via removal of jawbones for aging deer, teeth from bears for aging, and collecting disease suspect animals, removing/preserving lymph nodes (CWD sampling)

Assist Southeastern Disease Study Unit with stomach collection for parasite counts in whitetail deer, collect hogs for swine brucellosis and pseudorabies, collect racoons for rabies vaccine research, capture and relocate deer and turkey, relocate nuisance bears and alligators, operate equipment such as bull dozers, backhoes, skid steers motor graders, dump trucks, boats, barges on Intercoastal Waterway between Savannah and offshore islands

1991 (Georgia) Wildlife Technician of the Year

1995 (Georgia) Law Enforcement Ranger of the Year

1995 Atlantic Coastal Conservation Association Law Enforcement Office of the Year Award for making the largest ever (to 1995) fin fish case on the U. S. East Coast

2001 (Georgia) Governor’s Public Safety Award

2002 Georgia DNR Board of Commissioners Heroism Award

2010 POST Instructor of the Year, Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training

2014 National Bobwhite Quail Initiative Award for Management of Bobwhite Quail on DiLane Plantation Wildlife Management Area.